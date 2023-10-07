Grundy County Health Departments reminds residents to be aware of ticks

Grundy County Health Department reminds residents to be aware of ticks as they spend time outdoors, even during the fall and winter months.

Ticks in Illinois that carry disease typically include the American dog tick, the lone star tick and the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick. Tall grass and vegetation provide these pests the means to latch on to passing animals or humans, causing illnesses that include Lyme Disease.

The best way to protect one’s self against Lyme disease and other tick-borne illness is to avoid tick bites. Those who live in wooded areas or visit areas with tall grass and weeds should follow these precautions:

• Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants. Tuck pant cuffs into your socks.

• Apply insect repellent containing 10 percent to 30 percent DEET primarily to clothes. Always follow label directions for the appropriate use of repellents.

• Walk in the center of trails to avoid brushing against weeds.

• Check children and other family members for ticks. If pets spend time outdoors, regularly check them for ticks, too.

• Remove any tick promptly using a tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin as possible and gently, but firmly, pull it straight out. To keep an intact tick identified, put it in a small vial of rubbing alcohol and contact the Health Department for assistance.

• Make sure the property around the home is unattractive to ticks. Keep grass mowed and keep weeds cut.

For more information, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/environmental-health-protection/structural-pest-control/common-ticks.html