October 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

We Care of Grundy County to host Girls Self-Empowerment Group

By Shaw Local News Network
We Care of Grundy County has announced it will host a Girls Self-Empowerment Group for fifth- to eighth-grade students from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. for high school students Saturday, November 4, 2023 at its 530 Bedford Road location in Morris.

We Care of Grundy County has announced it will host a Girls Self-Empowerment Group for fifth- to eighth-grade students from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. for high school students Saturday, November 4, 2023 at its 530 Bedford Road location in Morris. (Graphic provided by We Care of Grundy County)

We Care of Grundy County has announced it will host a Girls Self-Empowerment Group for fifth- to eighth-grade students from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. for high school students Saturday, November 4 at its 530 Bedford Road location in Morris.

The aim of the group is to help girls build a “growth mindset”, improve social skills, boost self-esteem and to identify and navigate their feelings in a safe space.

This free group will be led by licensed therapist Kailee Walgren, LCSW. Snacks and drinks will be provided at the event.

To register your child at We Care of Grundy County, call 815-942-6389.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois