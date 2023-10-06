We Care of Grundy County to host Girls Self-Empowerment Group

We Care of Grundy County has announced it will host a Girls Self-Empowerment Group for fifth- to eighth-grade students from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. for high school students Saturday, November 4 at its 530 Bedford Road location in Morris.

The aim of the group is to help girls build a “growth mindset”, improve social skills, boost self-esteem and to identify and navigate their feelings in a safe space.

This free group will be led by licensed therapist Kailee Walgren, LCSW. Snacks and drinks will be provided at the event.

To register your child at We Care of Grundy County, call 815-942-6389.