We Care of Grundy County announces Adopt-A-Family program for 2023

Christmas can be a source of worry and stress for struggling families. We Care of Grundy County hopes to help alleviate those feelings with its Adopt-A-Family program.

Adopt-A-Family is an income-based Christmas assistance program for struggling Grundy County families. Applications will be accepted in person at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Road in Morris, on the following days:

October 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.

October 10 from 9 a.m. to noon

October 12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

October 21 from 9 a.m. to noon (at Forgotten Gardens, 221 N. Mitchell Street in Braceville)

November 2 from 1 to 7 p.m.

November 9 from 1 to 7 p.m.

This assistance is also intended for people without children in need of a holiday meal. Please plan to attend one of these events if you are in need of help.