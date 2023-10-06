October 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

We Care of Grundy County announces Adopt-A-Family program for 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Christmas can be a source of worry and stress for struggling families. We Care of Grundy County hopes to help alleviate those feelings with its Adopt-A-Family program.

Christmas can be a source of worry and stress for struggling families. We Care of Grundy County hopes to help alleviate those feelings with its Adopt-A-Family program. (Graphic provided by We Care of Grundy County)

Christmas can be a source of worry and stress for struggling families. We Care of Grundy County hopes to help alleviate those feelings with its Adopt-A-Family program.

Adopt-A-Family is an income-based Christmas assistance program for struggling Grundy County families. Applications will be accepted in person at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Road in Morris, on the following days:

  • October 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.
  • October 10 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • October 12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
  • October 21 from 9 a.m. to noon (at Forgotten Gardens, 221 N. Mitchell Street in Braceville)
  • November 2 from 1 to 7 p.m.
  • November 9 from 1 to 7 p.m.

This assistance is also intended for people without children in need of a holiday meal. Please plan to attend one of these events if you are in need of help.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois