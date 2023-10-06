Community Foundation, GAVC to hold Eighth Grade Career Expo

The Community Foundation of Grundy County and Grundy Area Vocational Center will hold an Eighth Grade Career Expo from 8:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 24 at Morris Community High School.

The expo will introduce students to a variety of career opportunities available in Grundy and Will counties and help steer them on their future educational and professional path. In order to ensure this event is both purposeful and interactive, students are expected to participate in career exploration activities before attending, according to a press release.

For more information, contact Devan at 815-941-0852 or devan@cfgrundycounty.com.