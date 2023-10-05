October 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Elementary PTO hosts Dress the Principal on Oct. 13

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for Dress the Principal.

The flyer for Dress the Principal.

Morris Elementary students get the chance to “dress” Principal Dave Raffel on Friday, Oct. 13 as part of a fundraiser put on by the Morris Elementary School District PTO.

This year, Raffel will be dressed as the McRaffel Burger, and students will be able to decide what condiments he wears.

Wix Cattle will also provide a calf for photo opportunities for the class that raises the most money.

It will cost $1 for a small sponge with toppings, $3 for a large sponge with toppings, two for $5 for large sponges with toppings and $25 for a full class of sponges with toppings.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois