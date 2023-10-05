Minooka High School’s Klima named semifinalist in 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Minooka Community High School Principal Jamie Soliman announced Tuesday that Noelle Klima has been named Semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalist in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, a student must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

High School juniors entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalist, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

From the about 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of the designation.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 362,000 other distinguished your people who have previously earned the Merit Scholar title.