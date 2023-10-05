Minooka High School annoucnes commended students for 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Jamie Soliman, the Principal at Minooka Community High School, announced that Sophia Benedick, Dane Chung, Matthew Collofello, Spencer Lorenz, Henry Pragit and Alexander Van Holten have been named Commended Students in the 2024 National Scholarship Program.

A letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these talented seniors.

About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2024 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students place among the top 50,000 students hwo entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

“These students being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said an NMSC spokesperson. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”