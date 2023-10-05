Minooka and Plainfield Central High Schools participate in Hits for Hugs fundraiser

The Minooka Community High School and Prairie Central high School volleyball teams are hoping to score a lot of points starting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 24120 Fort Beggs Drive to benefit Shorewood HUGS as they plan their annual “Hits for Hugs” fundraiser.

There will be raffle baskets, shirt sales and 50/50 raffle tickets sold at the event. The junior varsity game begins at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony to recognize a local resident before warmups at about 5 p.m.

The goal is to raise enough money to grant a wish for Mackenzie Fonck, a local third grader at Pioneer Path in Channahon. She was diagnosed with a rare high-grade neuroepethilial tumor with a PATZ-1 fusion in Jan. 2023, and has since had two brain surguries and 33 proton radiation therapy treatments in the last 10 months.

“We still don’t have a prognosis, survival rate, nothing but a very big support system and team of experts at several hospitals making their best guess and effort to help her,” said Stephanie Fonck, Mackenzie’s mother. “She has another MRI of her brain and spine on Oct. 25, and we will keep moving forward. Through all of it, she has remained her amazing, smart, funny self.”

Shorewood HUGS is a nonprofit women’s organization that works to make a positive impact in the lives of those in the community of surrounding communities one hug at a time. They do this by hosting unique events and raising funds to fulfill wishes for those in need. To date, Shorewood HUGS has fulfilled over 1,000 wishes.

Those interested in donating to the game and cause, email varsity girls’ coach Carrie Prosek at sprosek@mchs.net for more information.