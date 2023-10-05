Grundy County Alternative Court celebrates annual summer picnic

A picnic in Chapin Park in Morris recently looked like an ordinary late summer get-together, with peoples haring stories and celebrating their sobriety from drugs and alcohol, or success in overcoming a mental health crisis.

Everyone was there to celebrate their participation in the Grundy County Alternative Court System, a grant-funded program that provides alternative treatment to those with mental health needs and addictions that become involved in the court system.

“The Alternative Court System gets to the root of the problem, and offers compassionate treatment by providing professional assistance and guidance for those that qualify for the programs,” said Associate Judge Scott Belt. “Most participants that are accepted receive standard-of-care treatment for either their addiction or mental illness, or both.”

Belt said the results can be life-changing, and it’s incredibly satisfying to help those in need, providing them with the treatment and life skills they have needed their entire life.

Both the drug court and mental health court programs take approximately two years to complete, and involve a science-based approach to wellness and sobriety. A diverse court staff monitors the participants daily activities and assists with treatment programs, therapy, medical appointments, educational programs and court-monitored progress.

If a participant cannot complete the program, they serve their agreed sentence, which typically involves incarceration. If they graduate, their charges are dismissed. However, any crimes involving victims require the victim’s consent for their participation.

“It’s rewarding to participate in the transition of someone who has come into the program a repeat offender and watch them change into a kind and respectful person,” Belt said.

Belt attributes the program’s success to the dedication of the alternative court staff, Circuit Judge Sheldon Sobol and Appellate Court Justice Lance Peterson, who started the Grundy County mental health program in 2014.

Belt said there are viable solutions other than prison to assist those with addictions and mental health needs, and he’s glad to be part of it.