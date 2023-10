Registration has begun for the 2023 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Grundy County, and the Salvation Army is seeking volunteers.

The 2022 campaign raised a total of $30,700, and these funds are used to help Grundy County residents in need with rent and utility assistance throughout the year.

The Salvation Army will be ringing bells at Jewel and Walmart in Morris from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

To register, visit https://www.volunteergrundy.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=9267.