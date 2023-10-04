Morris Lions Club hosts 37th Annual Fall Classic Car Show Oct. 14-15

The Morris Lions Club is hosting its 37th annual Fall Classic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Fall Classic begins Saturday with a swap meet and car corral, with a orphan car and truck show along with the Crafty Swappers Craft Show. The classic car show takes place on Sunday.

It costs $5 to get in as a spectator, and $20 per vehicle to participate in the showings.

For more information, visit morrislionsclub.com or visit the Lions Club of Morris Illinois Facebook page.