October 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris Lions Club hosts 37th Annual Fall Classic Car Show Oct. 14-15

By Shaw Local News Network
The Morris Lions Club’s 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022 and Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

A photo from last year's Morris Lions Club Fall Classic Car Show. (Provided by Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is hosting its 37th annual Fall Classic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Fall Classic begins Saturday with a swap meet and car corral, with a orphan car and truck show along with the Crafty Swappers Craft Show. The classic car show takes place on Sunday.

It costs $5 to get in as a spectator, and $20 per vehicle to participate in the showings.

For more information, visit morrislionsclub.com or visit the Lions Club of Morris Illinois Facebook page.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois