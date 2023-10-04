Mike Kirkton announces campaign for 53rd Illinois Senate district

Livingston County businessman and farmer Mark Kirkton, a Republican, announced Tuesday his candidacy for the Illinois Senate 53rd District in the March 19 primary race.

“I want to be a strong, common-sense, conservative voice for the people of the 53rd Senate District,” Kirkton said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, as well as being a strong voice defending our Second Amendment rights. I am committed to helping fight for lower taxes, smaller government and helping to provide the necessary tools for our small businesses to grow without government interference.

“Additionally, my focus will be addressing the challenges and concerns of the people living and working in this district. I am looking forward to taking advantage of my background and experience as a full-time legislator, as I represent the people of the 53rd Senate District in Springfield.”

Kirkton said in his news release he was in the U.S. Army for 26 years, where he earned a Bronze Star leading soldiers in the Gulf War and commanding infantry units throughout the world. He has also served on the Livingston County Board as chairman of Rules, Legislation, Veterans and Community Services Committee. Kirkton is the president and CEO of Top View Farms.

The 53rd State Senate District is comprised of parts of Bureau, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford counties.

The 53rd District Senate seat is held by Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). Bennett said in July he plans to retire at the end of his term.