5 Things to do in Grundy County:

1. Scout Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, True North, 539 Bedford Road.

The Scout Flea Market returns, turning the True North Parking lot into a market for those looking vintage goods, handmade goods, plants and other thrifty finds. The Scout Flea Market also includes live music, food, adult beverages and a kids’ scavenger hunt.

True North - Photo by Ryan Searl

2. Grundy County Speedway’s Autumn Harvest: Saturday 2 p.m., 9980 N. Route 47, Morris

The Autumn Harvest returns to the Grundy County Speedway with a 50 lap $10,000 late model shootout for the top drivers in Grundy County Speedway points. Entry costs $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for kids ages 12 to 17. Children 11 and younger are free.

3. Forté Arts Center Annual Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, 1200 N. Division St. in Morris

Join the Forté Arts Center for its 2023 Fall Festival, where there will be vendors, crafters, performers and more.

Cheryl Hryn's number 8 car circles the track at the Grundy County Speedway. (Photo contributed by Cheryl Hryn)

4. Scarecrow Adventure Trail: Any time through Friday, Oct. 20, Central Park Trail in Channahon

Take a walk on Central Park Trail and go on a scarecrow-filled adventure. These scarecrows were created by local scout groups, businesses and families.

5. Collectibles Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 180 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City

Head to the Berst Center for a sports card and collectibles show that features former Cubs outfielder Gene Hiser and former White Sox outfielder Bill Sharp. Entry is free, and autographs will be available for $10.