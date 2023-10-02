Coroner identifies woman killed in police shooting on Friday

The Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Sunday that it has identified the woman shot and killed by Morris police on Friday as Alivia A. Scwab, 40, of Morris.

Schwab was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Friday while still at the scene. She passed from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Morris Police said in a statement Friday that officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane due to reports of a distraught, armed person in the parking lot. Schwab’s family has since said she had a knife. She was described as suicidal, and a GoFundMe page created by her family said she had a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Schwab’s death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, as well as the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.