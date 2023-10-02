Coal City School District hosts Wake Up Call: What parents should know about vaping

The Coal City School District is hosting an event called Wake Up Call - What Parents Should Know from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Coal City High School Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St.

The rise in the use of vaping devices and other substances among youth is a growing concern. Are parents familiar with carts, dabs and disposables? Those with young people in their lives should be.

The Wake Up Call 90 minute presentation, a program of the Addiction Resource Council, Inc., provides practical information on current drug trends, a walk-through of a teens’ bedroom with more than 20 red flags that could indicate substance use, and proactive parenting strategies to keep your child substance free.

The presenters combine their personal stories, experience working with students and families, and sharing things they wish they would’ve known into an engaging, real and unique presentation.

This presentation is a must see for parents, grandparents, teachers, community members and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth.

This event is for adults 21 and older.

Register for this free event at bit.ly/45IeoUE. For information, email Craig Warner at cwarner@coalcityschools.org.