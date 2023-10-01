Prairie Creek Library in Dwight hosts “I Read Dead People” performance

The Prairie Creek Library presents “I Read Dead People,” a live performance program, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 501 Carriage House Lane.

The library’s players will portray well-known horror and suspense authors who have gone on to eternity, but they led some very interesting lives while they were here. For example, one of our featured authors actually helped her childhood friend murder her friend’s mother before she found fame as a writer. Another completed medical school before he decided to focus on creative pursuits instead, but he put his medical knowledge to use in his works of fiction. One author ran away with a married man when she was a teenager. Yet another worked as a switchboard operator at the Shelton Hotel, where she spent many hours eavesdropping on Tennessee Williams only to complain he never said anything interesting!

Each player will take a turn to tell a little about their author’s life and works before turning out their light and letting the next player take the spotlight.

This program is free and open to the public. However, due to limited seating, patrons are asked to call 815-584-3061 or stop by the main circulation desk to reserve a seat for the program.