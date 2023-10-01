Grundy County has vaccines for seasonal viruses avaialble

Seasonal respiratory influenza viruses circulate during the fall and winter months, and the Grundy County Health Department has vaccines available to help fight them.

The exactt iming and duration of the flu season varies. Flu activity often begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February. Significant flu activity canlast as late as May. The Health Department is offering two different flu vaccines: Fluzone High Dose vaccine, which is available for adults 65-years and older to offer maximum protection and regular dose Fluzone, which is available for children 6 months and older, and adults.

Other respiratory viruses also spread that have similar symptoms, like rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, which is the most common cause of severe respiratory illness in young children and the leading cause of death from respiratory illness for those 65-years and older.

The health department has Arexvy available for adults 60-years and older. This is a one-time immunization.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to arrive soon but are not yet available.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html. To schedule an appointment, contact the health department at 815-941-3404.