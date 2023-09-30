Grundy County Health Department offers Food Protection course on Oct. 11

The Grundy County Health Department is offering a Certified Food Protection Manager course on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

October 11th is the final class available in 2023 for members of the public to complete the Certified Food Protection Manager Course. The class will be held at the Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union Street, Morris.

The registration form can be found at www.grundyhealth.com. Advanced registration is required. Registration will be accepted until the day prior to the class date, as space allows. The course cost is $170 and includes the course, test and the textbook.

For further information regarding the Certified Food Protection Manager Course, please contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815‐941‐3115. Those interested may also obtain information from the Grundy County Health Department website www.grundyhealth.com.