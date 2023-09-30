Dress up days, class competitions and parade highlight Coal City Homecoming week

Next week is Coal City High School’s homecoming, a week-long celebration designed to be the best week of the year for high schoolers with lots of fun activities, traditions and plenty of celebrating.

Student council is responsible for organizing and carrying out the school’s homecoming week activities from setting up dress up days and class competitions, to hosting the pep assembly and dance.

Coaler Paradise is the theme this year and the student council has planned out a week of activities that centers around the tropical theme and that includes a BYOF (bring your own floaties) Day.

“Student council has been working hard since May to create the best, most memorable homecoming week at Coal City High School. The teachers love it, and we hope the students love it,” said Allison Peterson, who serves as co-sponsor of the student council.

Several events are planned for the week that runs from Monday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 7.

The week kicks-off with Eras Day on Monday and that afternoon the staff will take on the seniors in a game of flag football. The homecoming king and queen -selected by a vote of the senior class-will be announced. Members of the homecoming court are Cassidy Jenke, Gianna Ferrara, Makayla Henline, Jadyn Shaw, Austin Davy, Cade Baldauf, Stephen Byers, Jr., and Jim Feeney.

Day two of homecoming will find students rhyming without reason, as the dress up theme is just that Rhyme without Reason. In the words of Peterson, think PJ and DJ or Post Malone and traffic cones. Items that rhyme but have no connection. Students will also have an opportunity to participate in bingo and Singo.

On day three of homecoming, students will dress in their class colors—freshman in blue, sophomores wear purple, juniors come in orange and red for seniors. That evening at 7 p.m., the student council will host spirit night games at the stadium. The boys’ soccer team will host Sandwich for their homecoming contest that evening.

Thursday is the day when the high schoolers will be bringing their floaties to school for Coaler Paradise Day. A pep assembly will be held in the afternoon and the Lady Coaler volleyball teams will host the Wilmington Wildcats that evening.

Coaler Spirit Day is Friday and the student council is looking for the entire community to participate. Students will be dismissed early to provide an opportunity for all students and families to take part in the parade experience. The district will operate on a first-last day schedule. Start times remain the same with dismissal for the Early Childhood Center at 1:15 p.m.; Elementary School at 1:35 p.m.; Intermediate School at 1:25 p.m.; Middle School at 1:45 p.m., and high school students will be released at 1:40 p.m.

The homecoming parade on Oct. 6 will step off from the intersection of South Broadway and Elm Street and make its way north to Carbon Street.

Sara Anderson has been selected by the student council to serve as this year’s parade grand marshal. Anderson teaches business courses at the high school and has served as a student council sponsor for 16 years. She will retire at the close of the school year.

“There is no one more deserving than her to be our grand marshal,” Peterson said, adding the students were unanimous in the decision for Anderson to lead the parade this year. Fitting since she played an instrumental role in establishing the parade as a homecoming tradition.

Three additional staff members in their final year with the district—middle school principal Travis Johnson, district athletic director Dan Hutchings and Carol Budde, intermediate school health aide—will also be recognized in the homecoming parade.

Among the 20-plus school and community units in the parade, the Coaler Marching Bands from the high school and middle school will participate.

Following the parade, Coaler fans are encouraged to head out to Dzuris Stadium to cheer on the Coaler football team as they take on Wilmington in conference action.

The week will end with the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Students in Pre-K to eighth grade will also celebrate with a week of special events.

“We’ve been in contact with all the building principals and student council sponsors to share our plans. They are all getting involved in the festivities which is great,” Peterson said.

Students at the early childhood center and elementary school will celebrate the week with Fall Colors Day on Monday, Pajama Day on Tuesday, Class Color Day on Wednesday, Hawaiian Day on Thursday and Friday is Coaler Day.

The Intermediate School student council organized its celebration and will keep its dress up days in line with what the high school is doing. The fourth and fifth graders will begin the week with 90s Day and follow the same schedule as the high school for the rest of the week.

Members of the middle school student council organized its homecoming week dress up days and will begin the week in their pajamas. Tuesday is Tourist Day, Wednesday is Senior Citizen Day, 80s attire will be featured on Thursday and Friday is Coaler Spirit Day.