The Seneca High School FFA is hosting an open house and calf sale at noon the Seneca High School Land Lab, 2667 E. 28th Rd. in Marseilles on Saturday, Oct. 29.

An open house will begin at noon with the sales and auction beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be around 25 steer and heifer calves from around 10 different consignors.

For more information, visit the Seneca FFA Facebook page.