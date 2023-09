The South Grundy Resource Center at 229 Liberty St. in Gardner is hosting a mini version of the Grundy Area Providers Resource day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These events are typically held in Morris.

Agencies available include We Care of Grundy County, the Veterans Assistance Commission, LIHEAP, Grundy County Health Department, Grundy Area Public Action to Deliver Shelter, and the Community Nutrition Network.