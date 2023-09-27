September 27, 2023
Will County Forest Preserve announces Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K and Pumpkin Fun Run

Get moving in October with two Forest Preserve District of Will County running programs. Run a Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K between Oct. 1-31 and sign up for the Pumpkin Fun Run on Oct. 14.

The Will County Forest Preserve announced Tuesday that it’s holding the Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K on any date in October, and the Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Both runs are for people of all abilities, whether they prefer to run, jog or walk the virtual 5K or the fun run.

Preregistration is not required for the Harvest Hustle, but participants must track their self-guided 5K on their smartphone and complete the online submission form with a screenshot of their run. The first 100 participants will receive long-sleeved Harvest Hustle t-shirts. The online submission form will go live on the Forest Preserve website on Oct. 1. For a list of qualifying trails, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

The Pumpkin Fun Run runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Hadley Valley, located on Gougar Road nort of Route 6 in Joliet. Registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 11 at either reconnectwithnature.org or by calling 815-727-8700. A decorated booth will be set up for photos to commemorate the day.

Participants will receive water bottles and a pumpkin to take home. Strollers are welcome.

