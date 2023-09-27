Morris Hospital adds Mako SmartRobotics for joint replacement surgeries

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announced that it has acquired a Mako SmartRobotics robotic arm that can assist in total hip, total knee and partial knee replacement surgeries.

This new robot arm is an addition to the hospital’s new surgical suite, which it debuted six months ago.

“When we gave community tours before opening our new surgical suite last February, we emphasized that our new operating rooms were built robot ready,” said Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “The recent addition of two orthopedic surgeons who are trained in Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery expedited our plans for the equipment. We are grateful to the Morris Hospital Board of Directors for their support in bringing this highly advanced robotic technology to our community.”

The robot arm is an innovative treatment that can relieve painful arthritis in knees and hips, and it’s been associated with less pain, less need for pain medication, reduced hospital stays and improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection.

One component of Mako Smartrobotics is 3D modeling, which gives the surgeon more information about the patient’s anatomy. The surgeon uses the 3D CT-based model of the patient’s joint to create a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s anatomy.

The surgeon guides the robotic arm to remove diseased bone and cartilage within the pre-defined surgical field, and it has technology that helps the surgeon stay within the planned boundaries defined pre-operation.

“As a surgeon, I believe there are advantages to using Mako SmartRobotics™, both for the surgeon and the patient,” said Paul Perona, an orthopedic surgeon at Morris Hospital who has performed over 1,000 joint replacement procedures using the Mako System and has trained and certified physicians across the Midwest on the technique. “It’s very exciting to be offering this transformative technology at Morris Hospital for total knee, total hip, and partial knee replacements.”

Perona said it’s important to understand that the surgery is still performed by the surgeon, not the robot.

“Mako does not perform the surgery, make decisions on its own, or move without the surgeon guiding it,” Perona said. “The surgeon guides Mako’s robotic arm during the surgery. The surgeon is the one who is able to make adjustments to the plan at any time as needed.”

Each patient is different and can experience joint pain for different reasons, so it’s important to talk to a physician about the reason for joint pain to understand what options are available. Joint replacement surgery is typically recommended after trying more conservative methods of treatment.

Dohm said the robot arm is another step in enhancing Morris Hospital’s surgical services. Phase Two of the surgical suite renovations is expected to be completed later this year, which will include new procedure rooms for gastrointestinal, bronchoscopy and other procedures along with dedicated surgical consult rooms and a new surgical waiting rooms for those waiting for a loved one in surgery.

For more information, go to morrishospital.org/robot.