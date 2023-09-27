Hines VA Hospital and Grundy County VAC announces October outreach events

The Hines VA Hospital and Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission announced that it will host two events in Grundy County this October to aid veterans receive their benefits.

The first of these events takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at the Morris American Legion, 212 W. Washington St., and the second takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Dr.

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration required.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities that include 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites. These sites serve 9 million enrolled veterans each year.

This number is expanding because of the PACT Act, and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission encourages all veterans to apply regardless of their separation date. Here are the additional requirements: Those who served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998.

Those who were discharged or released after Oct. 1, 2013 are also eligible.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss many other federal, state, and local veterans benefits and services.

Those interested need to bring a copy of their DD214 and a Photo ID to discuss any benefits or like to file a claim for any benefits or services. Grundy County VAC can assist those who do not have a DD214 with getting a copy.