Morris Area Public Library hosts construction committee meeting next Tuesday

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a library construction committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the library basement at 604 Liberty St.

The library is seeking public input at this meeting regarding its new expansion, which is being purchased with money from the endowment in memory of Dick Coulthard.

Those who plan to use the library and want their opinion heard on how the space should be used should attend.

The Morris Area Public Library has been hosting these meetings monthly to ensure the public’s voice is heard.