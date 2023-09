K9s for Veterans, an organization that provides service dogs for veterans in need, is hosting a benefit at 11 a.m. Saturday at 3rd Bar, 316 N. Main St. in Seneca, which includes a silent auction, live music, and food.

The silent auction runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a presentation of donations and winners. Live music begins at 1 p.m.

Burgers, brats and Italian beef will also be available.