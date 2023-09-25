Morris Hospital honors 25-year imaging services employee as Sept. Fire Starter

When Kim Breyman started working at Morris Hospital 25 years ago, she knew it was a special place.

She completed her clinical training as a radiology technologist at the hospital. When the time came to look for a job, she knew she was interested in working at Morris Hospital.

Breyman has made a positive impact on her patients and co-workers in the Imaging Services department over the years. For all that she does to exemplify what it means to be an exceptional co-worker and leader, Breyman, of Morris, is being honored as the Morris Hospital September Fire Starter of the Month.

Breyman said she always knew she would pursue a career where she could help people every day. She said first-hand communication with patients can help her better understand what they are going through so she can give them a better care experience.

“I knew healthcare was for me because I get to help people and work with them one on one. I love having conversations with the patients and being there for them,” she said. “I feel like I can make a big difference with the patients in a short time frame.”

Along with having excellent patient interactions, Morris Hospital Imaging Services Manager Jeff Thompson praised Breyman for her clinical skills as a Specialty Radiology Technologist.

“Kim consistently produces quality images in the most difficult environments, and she is the ‘go-to’ for many of the physicians,” Thompson said.

Breyman was also noted for creating a fun and uplifting environment for staff in the Imaging department.

“Kim’s planning brings everyone together, which was especially needed after COVID,” said co-worker Stacey Hutchcraft in nominating Breyman as Fire Starter of the Month. “She brings happiness to our department because of her extra effort and inspires everyone by her kind acts to everyone in the Imaging department.

Breyman said the relationships that she has helped develop makes the Imaging department feel like an extension of her family.

“Morris Hospital is a great place to work, and I really feel like I have come full circle,” says Breyman. “When I first started and throughout the early parts of my career, everyone was so understanding and flexible to those of us who had young kids. Now that my kids are older, I can help out those in the department who have young kids.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.