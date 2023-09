The annual Grundy County Corn Festival Kiddie Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but there’s a judging that takes place beforehand.

The Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking crafty kids to decorate floats that will travel from Chapin Park all the way down Liberty Street.

Categories for the Kiddie Parade include Best of Theme, Most Original, King and Queen, and Bicycle, Wagon, Tractor.

Those interested must register at cornfestival.org.