The A-Maizing Scavenger hunt begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival.

Anyone can join the hunt through Downtown Morris by registering at cornfest.org or by following the QR code on the flyer attached. Registration is required, and participants will receive emails with further event details upon registration.

Each clue will lead to old and new traditional fun at Corn Fest.