The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum is hosting a talk at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at the Morris Municipal Building, 700 North Division St., about the history of the I&M Canal.

Jill Jackson from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be there to share the canal’s history and provide a status update on the Nettle Creek Aqueduct.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there is no admission charge. This event is open to everyone.