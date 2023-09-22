Washington Mayor Gary Manier announces candidacy for upcoming Illinois State Senate race

Washington, Ill. Mayor Gary Manier announced his candidacy for State Sen. Tom Bennett’s 53rd District seat.

Manier has been the mayor of Washington since 2001, and has been active in the Peoria region ever since his election. He also serves as the Vice President of the Illinois Municipal League.

“I know exactly what our State Legislatures have done to local municipalities,” Manier said. “I’ve decided to run to help bring change to what Cities have lost in funding.”

Manier was also the mayor during the devastating 2013 tornado that destroyed 1,108 homes, and helped lead the city’s rebuilding efforts.

The next primary election takes place March 19, 2024, and leads to the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.