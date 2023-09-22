State Sen. Patrick Joyce appointed co-chair to firefighter, paramedic retention task force

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) was appointed the co-chair of a new task force created to retain firefighters and paramedics.

“For quite some time, we have seen an issue recruiting and retaining first responders for different emergencies, which is detrimental to our neighbors,” Joyce said. “I’m ready to figure out the why, and to find solutions to tackle this shortage of workers in order to keep all of our communities safe.”

The task force is responsible for discovering the steps Illinois can take to assist local governments to recruit and retain public employee firefighters and paramedics, consider any barriers to the process of recruitment and retention, and outline how well the state provides a pathway for qualified individuals to obtain the necessary skills needed to seek employment of these positions.

“Not having these essential positions filled is a serious problem when it comes to the safety and well-being of all Illinois residents,” Joyce said. “As a co-chair, I believe we will be able to understand the implications and bring light to the issue.”

Joyce’s appointment to the task force is effective immediately and expires January 2025.