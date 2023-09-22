September 22, 2023
Minooka athlete Nicole Miller named to Michigan Interollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll

Minooka student and Albion women’s lacross sophomore Nicole Miller was recently named to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll.

The MIAA Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport.

Miller is a resident of Minooka and is a graduate of Minooka High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students located in Albion Michigan.

