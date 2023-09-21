Weits Cafe launces special menu for seniors in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Northern Illinois

Weits Cafe, 213 Liberty St., Morris, has launched a new special menu for those age 60 or above and their spouses and caregivers, in partnership with the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association.

Weits Cafe owners Aren Hansen and Matt Workman, along with their staff, will be offering some of the iconic Morris restaurant’s customer-favorite meals, adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements for older adults.

For more information or to sign up, please call our local Meals on Wheels office at 815-941-1590 or visit us at Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Dr., Morris or online at www.cnnssa.org. You will need to be registered and receive a pre-loaded card to be scanned at the restaurant.

Weits Cafe is a classic diner offering a delicious new special menu packed with comfort food for program participants. The menu includes Chicken Parmesan (grilled chicken over tagliatelle pasta with marinara and Parmesan cheese), Polish Sausage (quarter-pound Polish sausage with grilled peppers and onions on a four-inch Milano roll), Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (seasoned grilled chicken and cheddar cheese in a honey wheat tortilla), Turkey Dinner (roasted shaved turkey with gravy and mashed potatoes), Fried Chicken Dinner (hand-dipped and fried chicken tender, mashed potatoes, and white gravy), Spaghetti and Meatball (spaghetti with red sauce and a large quarter-pound hand-crafted meatball) and the Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap (grilled chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla).

The menu will be offered at Weits Cafe daily, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is a $6.00 suggested donation per meal. Meals on Wheels is a donation-based nonprofit; no one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to make the suggested donation. The menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging. Each meal meets U.S. nutritional requirements for older adults, including three ounces of protein, one cup of vegetables (or two cups of raw, leafy vegetables), half a cup of fruit, two ounces of grains, and eight ounces of milk.

First opened in 1928 by Herb and Conrad Weitz, Weits Cafe has been an enduring and much-loved landmark of downtown Morris, offering excellent dining for residents and tourists alike. Current owners Aren Hansen and Matt Workman have brought Weits Cafe’s dining options back to its roots along with several contemporary offerings and renovated the interior with charming modern touches. Enjoy the shared communal long table or find a nook by the wide windows for your meal.

Clients can also use their pre-loaded cards with other restaurants in this program, such as Maria’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, 1591 N. Division St., Morris, which is open daily from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for our program participants. A separate program is also available with “R” Place Eatery in Morris and the Whistle Stop Cafe in Diamond to offer meal coupons to our clients. For more information or to sign up, please call us at 815-941-1590.

Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association (CNNSSA) provides home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year, and meals at local restaurants through special partnerships. Our local cafes in Morris, Mazon, Minooka, and Coal City provide nutritious lunches during the week and socialization opportunities. For more information, please call 815-941-1590. There is no income or residency requirement. The only requirement for participation is being age 60 or above, or a spouse or caregiver of a participant age 60 or above.

