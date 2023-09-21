Coal City School District to host Wake Up presentation

The rise in the use of vaping devices and other substances among youth is a growing concern. Are you familiar with Carts? Dabs? Disposables? If you have young people in your life, you should be.

Parents, guardians, caregivers, and grandparents are invited to attend an eye-opening presentation taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Coal City Performing Arts Center at Coal City High School, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Doors open at 5 p.m. and presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Wake Up Call 90 minute presentation, a program of the Addiction Resource Council, Inc., provides practical information on current drug trends, a walk-through of a teens’ bedroom with more than 20 red flags that could indicate substance use, and proactive parenting strategies to keep your child substance free.

The presenters combine their personal stories, experience working with students and families, and sharing things they wish they would’ve known into an engaging, real and unique presentation.

This presentation is a must see for parents, grandparents, teachers, community members and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth.

This event is for adults only—21 years of age or older.

Register for this free event at: bit.ly/45IeoUE

Questions regarding this event, sponsored by the Coal City School District, should be directed to Craig Warner at cwarner@coalcityschools.org