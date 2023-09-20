Morris seeks grant for crosswalk at Route 47-Route 6 intersection

The City of Morris is applying for a grant that would provide $250,000 to build a crosswalk at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 47 on the north side of town.

This grant, which comes from the Safe Routes to Schools Grants Program, would make the east side of Route 47 more accessible via walking or biking.

“There’s more traffic going on out there than every, and there’s not an easy way to get across 47,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “I hope we can get this grant because it’d be really worth it.”

The Safe Routes to Schools grant runs through the Illinois Department of Transportation, and registration for it opened last August.