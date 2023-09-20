Keg Grove moves one step closer to moving into the old fire station

The Morris City Council approved a measure Monday night to sell the old fire station at 121 W. Main St. to Keg Grove Brewing, meaning the building will be theirs on Jan. 1, 2024.

One measure also provides Keg Grove with a tax increment financing incentive the city offered in an effort to get the brewery to open in Morris.

“We’ve done these types of agreements with others,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “We wanted to do this because it’s easier when you own the building, so they’ll turn around and buy it from us and get on their feet.”

The Council also approved an additional liquor license for Keg Grove, although Keg Grove may not be open until some time in the Spring or Summer 2024.

Keg Grove owner Jeffrey Mroz said he and his business partner, Tyler Cox, still have a lot of licensing bodies to go through before the brewery can open. That doesn’t include the renovations they’ll have to do in order to open.

They have plans in place for the new brewery, though.

“We’re hoping to partner up with local restaurants and have a sort of bring-your-own-food thing,” Mroz said.

There won’t be a restaurant inside the brewery, but there will be snacks and smaller items available.

“We’re excited to get things moving and now we’ve got the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed, we can move forward with licensing, preparation and contractors,” Mroz said. “All that fun stuff.”

Meanwhile, contractors are still plugging away at the new $5 million fire station at 200 Armstrong St.