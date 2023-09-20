66-year-old man wins $2 million on scratch off lottery ticket bought in Morris

A 66-year-old Illinois man who wishes to remain anonymous is celebrating after spending $20 on a 100X Payout scratch-off lottery ticket and winning the game’s top prize: $2 million.

He bought the winning ticket at the Pilot Travel Center, 3801 N. Division St., Morris.

“My wife and I stopped for gas and I picked up a scratch-off ticket,” said the newly minted millionaire. “She said, ‘Don’t scratch it in front of me – I’m bad luck.’ So once we got back home, I scratched the ticket alone and I couldn’t believe it. The ticket was a $2 million winner! I was laughing and crying at the same time. We are just ecstatic.”

The man said he’s retiring from his work now that he’s able, telling his boss that he’s finished right after winning.

“When I told my boss the news of my retirement, he wasn’t happy,” said the lucky winner. “He asked me ‘What’s it going to take to get you to stay?’ I chuckled and said, ‘$2 million!’”

He said he’s played many different scratch-off games over the years but picked the 100X Payout because pink is his granddaughter’s favorite color.

“Every year, I take my family to the Chicago RV and Camping show,” he said. “After winning today, she asked me, ‘Grandpa, when do I get to go for a ride in your new RV?’ So, I guess I’m buying an RV now.”