5 Things to do in Grundy County: Movie in the Park, Garage Sales, Toy Drive

1. Movie in the Park: Dusk on Friday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.
The city of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library is hosting the final Movie in the Park of 2023 with “Encanto.” Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and snacks out for the evening showing that will start when the sun goes down.
2. Coal City Fall Garage Sales: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Coal City is hosting its citywide garage sale this weekend. The town will be full of people selling the things they don’t want or need, rain or shine. This event is sponsored by the village of Coal City.
3. Heroes and Helpers Toy Drive: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart, 333 U.S. Route 6 in Morris
The Grundy County Heroes and Helpers is hosting a toy drive at the Morris Walmart, where each new toy will go to a child participating in December’s Shop with a Local Hero event.
4. Seneca Shipyard Days: Wednesday through Sunday, downtown Seneca.
This five-day festival returns to Seneca featuring a carnival, live music, beer, food vendors, Seneca’s Cruise Night and more. The carnival runs Thursday through Sunday and the Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
5. High school football – Morris vs. La Salle-Peru: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 1000 Union St., Morris
Morris returns home after two straight successful road victories to face off against La Salle-Peru (3-1), who is fresh off a tight win against Plano.
- Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.