Lauren McPhillips-Newcomb named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School senior Lauren McPhillips-Newcomb was named the September Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month.

McPhillips-Newcomb is the daughter of Bonnie McPhillips-Newcomb and Steve Newcomb, of Minooka.

Lauren maintains a 4.26 GPA on the 4.0 scale while participating on the varsity golf team, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society. She is also on the high honor roll.

Beyond her classroom work, she participates in community service acticities like Starved Rock clean-ups, the Lions Club Route6 clean-up, and the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

“It is very apparent that Lauren is one of the top students at MCHS, and does so while being active in both the community and the school,” said Nick Barello, her nominating teacher. “I have been around many students and athletes in my teaching and coaching career and Lauren is far and away the best that I have had the opportunity to spend time with.”

Lauren said she participates in community service because the community often gives to everyone without expecting anything in return. For her, it’s important to show appreciation and gratitude.

“High school students can make a difference within their school and within communities by helping organize and participating in donations and various events such as wheel chair basketball, blood drives, canned food drives, and much more to help brighten someone’s day that wouldn’t have otherwise been brightened,” Lauren said.

Lauren is still deciding between universities after high school, but she wants to major in biology and pre-dentistry with a possible minor in Spanish. She intends to become an orthodontist.