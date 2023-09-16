Sen. Bennett issues statement on elimination of cash bail

Illinois State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) released a statement Wednesday regarding the elimination of cash bail in Illinois, which goes into effect on Monday.

“Neglecting to distribute sufficient funds for our courts and necessary victim services may soon force counties to decrease their services, increase taxes, or both. It’s important to recognize that taxpayers will now carry the financial burden of bail for violent offenders,” Bennett said. “Since the enactment of the SAFE-T Act in 2021, the Majority Party has chosen to overlook the underfunding of our courts and the various unclear provisions that will create significant challenges in implementing the legislation.”

Bennett said it is dangerous and irresponsible to overhaul the criminal justice system while failing to provide necessary funding, and abolishing cash bail without an alternative funding source will impact how courts function.

He said this needs to be addressed in the upcoming fall veto session.