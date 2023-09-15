Grundy County’s 911 Emergency Services recognized during board meeting

The Grundy County Board recognized its 911 Emergency Services employees Monday evening, and heard a few stories from 911 Director Jen Stein regarding her hard-working staff.

Stein said most of the interactions at the 911 center happen by phone or radio, so it’s nice to be visible in the public for a change. It gives her the opportunity to share some of the important work the operators do.

One such story involves a time last June when KenCom, Kendall County’s 911 center, had an outage.

“Our agency started taking phone calls on their behalf at about 2 p.m., and they sent three staff to our center to man their workload,” Stein said. “Our on-duty staff welcomed them and made them comfortable while providing ongoing support to back them up through the duration of the outage.”

Stein said Kevin Bogard and Eddie Wenderl were instrumental in working with KenCom’s management team and IT staff to get them up and running.

“Their creative problem solving helped them put some bandages on issues,” Stein said. “They were having problems taking calls and problems with radio communications, so they collectively pulled together and brainstormed. They were able to really pull together to get KenCom operational while they were offline.”

Stein also recognized Jen Sage and Travis Johnson for efforts in a Coal City fire in May that aided crews in saving a life, and Haley Beach, who designed a new logo back in April.