Grundy County Sheriff’s Office promotes Sergeant Paul Clampitt

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley announced Monday that Sergeant Paul Clampitt is being promoted to Deputy Chief of Patrol within the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Clampitt was hired full time to the Sheriff’s Office in 1996, serving as a canine handler from 2000 to 2015. He was promoted to sergeant Feb. 2019 and has since been working in the investigation division until his promotion to Deputy Chief on Aug. 28.

Briley said Clampitt was also a member of Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, where he was an investigator and division commander. Calmpitt is also a former two-time VFW Deputy of the Year Award winner, and the 2018 American Red Cross Hero Award winner.

He replaces Sergeant Josh Slattery, who stepped down from the position to spend more time with his family.