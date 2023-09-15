5 Grundy County Sheriff’s Officers recognized for DUI enforcement

Sergeant Greg Butterfield, Deputy Tyler Post, Deputy Zachary Spesia, Deputy Alex Butts and Deputy Michael Osborne were all recognized during the Grundy County Board meeting Monday with the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists Award.

The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 by families who lost loved ones in drunk driving crashes.

It aims to heighten awareness about the devastation caused by impaired or distracted driving, and supports strict enforcement of impaired operation laws.