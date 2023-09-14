Morris High School fishing team seeks 7 volunteer boat captains

A record turnout of 27 kids on the Morris Community High School Bass Fishing Team means the team now has a need for more boat captains.

Coach Shawn Hornsby told the Morris Community High School Board on Monday that the team needs an additional seven volunteer boat captains, bringing the team to a total of 14.

These boat captains would be people who own a boat and are willing to go out on lakes with the kids for both practice and tournaments.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not out in the public in front of people,” Hornsby said. “You don’t come to the competitions, so it’s kind of one of those sports that happens behind the scenes.”

The Bass Fishing team has seen a lot of success in the last few years, and has grown exponentially since it started over 10 years ago. The team was the Bassmaster Illinois State Champion in 2020, and has qualified for state three times since 2018.

The team has also qualified for nationals three times since 2020, including last year when Gage Phillips and Caden Nelson traveled to Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.

Phillips has graduated, so Nelson has a new partner, Eric Ramos. Nelson and Ramos are ranked the fourth best two-angler team in the state of Illinois.

Anyone interested should call or text Hornsby at 815-474-6670 or email him at shornsby@morrishs.org.