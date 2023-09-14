Grundy County Board purchases new mower for $262,918.35

The Grundy County Board approved a $262,918.35 purchase price for a Mower Max Boom Mower on Monday evening.

Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said they chose this machine over a dedicated tractor with a boom mower because it would be more stable and have better visibility for the operator, along with the ability to get into the front slope of a ditch to get off the road if a car’s coming.

Gibson said the county can also rent this machine out to local townships for around $154-per-hour. The new mower would also turn jobs like getting tree growth out of the roadway from a job that requires a whole crew to a job that requires two people.

“That would free up about 450 man hours per-year that can be utilized in ditch cleaning operations, culvert replacements and other road maintenance,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the funds come from the general highway fund, and the purchase is already in the budget for next year.

The expectation is that with rentals, Grundy County will be able to make the money that it spent on the mower back fairly quickly.

The new mower is expected to be delivered in February.