Grundy County Board Chairman Balkema announces run for 53rd Illinois State Senate seat

Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema, who has been the chairman for the last six years, announced Tuesday that he is running for Illinois’ 53rd district senate seat as a Republican.

Current Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) announced in July that he is retiring at the end of his term in Jan. 2025.

Balkema said in a Tuesday news release that he has a proven track record of strong leadership and commitment as a conservative and stalwart in the Republican Party.

“For the past six years, under Chairman Chris Balkema’s robust guidance, Grundy County has not only flourished fiscally but has also stood as a beacon of financial stability and prudence amidst challenging economic times,” the news release reads. “This is no small feat and is a testament to the chairman’s visionary leadership and deep understanding of how to align priorities and deliver results.”

Balkema said his allegiance to conservative principles and the Republican Party run deep, and he wants to champion policies that reflect a conservative ethos.

The next primary election takes place on Tuesday, March 19 and leads to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information on Chris Balkema’s campaign, visit chrisbalkema.com or email chris@chrisbalkema.com