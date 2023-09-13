State Sen. Joyce urges residents to apply for energy bill assistance

State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) is urging qualified residents to apply for this year’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help with utility costs.

Applications will be accepted at helpillinoisfamilies.com or by visiting a local agency, or by calling 1-833-711-0374.

“As we approach the colder months, electricity bills tend to become higher,”Joyce said. “Access to affordable energy is a necessity, and this program ensures that families facing financial hardships can keep their homes safe and comfortable.”

Families can begin applying on Oct. 2. All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until he funding is exhausted.