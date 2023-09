Customers at the Coal City McDonald’s, 2 S. Broadway St., can tell the cashier that they’re “with Coal City Middle School” from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

For those customers, 20% of the proceeds from food purchases will be donated to the school along with 100% of pie sales.

Teachers will be on site in pie costumes. Pie purchases and tips should be in cash only.