Morris High School Board extends superintendent’s contract through 2029

Superintendent Craig Ortiz received a contract extension from the Morris Community High School Board on Monday on a vote of four yes to three nos.

Board member Mike Wright initially voted to table discussion on the contract extension, as Ortiz is already with the district through June 30, 2026.

“I’m very, very supportive of Craig’s work but based on a lot of the things currently going on, I think I’d like to see how the year continues to play out,” Wright said. “He’s under contract for four more years and we’re happy about that. I would expected him to be extended at some point but I’m not ready to do that at this point.”

Matt Eber and Todd Mettille joined Wright in attempting to table the motion. Still, Board President Scot Hastings, Lynn Vermillion, Judy Miller and Chris Danek voted against tabling it.

The voting lines stayed the same after Vermillion motioned to approve the contract.

Ortiz will now be under contract with the district through June 30, 2029, and this contract goes into effect on July 1, 2024.